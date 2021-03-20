Americans Blank Tulsa Again

March 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Tulsa, OK - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Minnesota Wild (NHL), and Iowa Wild (AHL), shutout the Tulsa Oilers for a second straight night, this time by a score of 2-0.

Justin Kapelmaster backed up a 29-save shutout on Friday night, with a 28-save performance on Saturday. 57 stops in two games, as the Americans improve to 5-1-1 against Tulsa this season.

"Kapelmaster really kept us in this one late in the third period," said Americans defenseman Ben Carroll. "He's in quite a groove right now."

Les Lancaster's ninth of the season at the 3:22 mark of the second period turned out to be the game winning goal for Allen. Spencer Asuchak added his sixth of the year late in the third to seal the Americans victory.

"Losing the way we did on Wednesday, didn't sit well with anyone in the room," said Americans Co-Captain Spencer Asuchak. "Great night from Justin (Kapelmaster) in net and solid defense by our crew."

The same two teams battle it out again on Sunday afternoon at 4:05 pm.

Three Stars:

1. ALN - J. Kapelmaster

2. ALN - L. Lancaster

3. TUL - D. Williams

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.