Weekend in Greenville Continues

March 20, 2021 - ECHL (ECHL) - Florida Everblades News Release







GREENVILLE, S.C. - The Florida Everblades (25-9-0-2) look to bounce back against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (16-10-7-2) after last night's 5-3 road loss. Tonight's matchup is the fourth meeting of the season between the clubs with Florida owning a 2-1-0-0 series lead.

Last Time Out: The Everblades comeback fell short last night, and Florida was handed a 5-3 loss to Greenville. The Swamp Rabbits put up three goals in the first period including two from Liam Pecararo and Joey Haddad that came only nine seconds apart. The Blades played a strong second period as Joe Pendenza notched a shorthanded goal and John McCarron scored his 18th tally of the season. The comeback grounded to a halt in the third period when the Rabbits scored an empty netter after Tommy Marchin's goal for Florida.

Scouting the Swamp Rabbits: With last night's win, Greenville moves ahead of the Orlando Solar Bears (17-13-3-1) into third place in the Eastern Conference. Swamp Rabbits defenseman Samuel Jardine leads the ECHL with 26 assists. Greenville enters tonight having grabbed points in their last five contests. The Rabbits' second line was extremely effective last night with Joey Haddad, Max Zimmer, and Anthony Rinaldi all posting multiple points.

Top Guns: Florida forwards John McCarron and Michael Huntebrinker are first and second in the ECHL in goals with 18 and 17 respectively. With a second-period tally in last night's contest, McCarron jumped Huntebrinker for the top spot in the ECHL rankings. At least one of the two forwards has scored in 26 of the 36 Everblades games this season.

View From the Top: The Blades lead the Eastern Conference with a .722 points percentage after three wins last week. Florida also leads all ECHL teams who started the season in December. The Fort Wayne Komets (10-2-2-1, .767) currently own the best points percentage in the league after starting their season in February. The Blades lead the ECHL in scoring with 3.67 goals per game and goal differential at +43.

Sambrook Signs with Blades: The Everblades announced on Sunday that the team has agreed to terms with defenseman Jordan Sambrook. Sambrook, 22, is entering his first professional season. A former fifth round draft choice of the Detroit Red Wings in 2016, the Markham, Ontario native skated last season with the Brock University Badgers in USports of Canada, where he notched 19 points (5g-14a) in 28 games. Prior to playing with the Badgers, the 6-foot-3, 205-pound defenseman played junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey league from 2015 to 2019. During those four years, Sambrook skated with the Erie Otters and Soo Greyhounds. The rookie is yet to see action with Florida.

WHO: Florida Everblades at Greenville Swamp Rabbits

WHERE: Bon Secours Wellness Arena, Greenville, S.C.

WHEN: Saturday, March 20 at 7:05 p.m.

BROADCAST: Watch every Florida Everblades game on FloHockey.TV. Listen to the exciting game action on the Everblades Broadcast Network at WJBX News, Talk & More on 104.3 FM, 101.5 FM and AM 770, plus online at wjbxnewstalk.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 20, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.