Thunder Sign Forward Mike Gillespie

November 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that the club has signed forward Mike Gillespie to a standard player contract.

Gillespie, 27, has six points (five goals, one assist) in two games this season with the SPHL's Birmingham Bulls. Last season, the New City, New York native had 60 points (27 goals, 33 assists) in just 38 games with the Bulls.

Prior to his professional career, the right-shooting forward played three years of NCAA (D3) ice hockey at SUNY Oswego where he collected 74 points (23 goals, 51 assists) in 76 games.

The Thunder return home this Friday, November 10 against Norfolk and Sunday, November 12 against Trois-Rivieres. On Friday, fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue Light and on Sunday, the first 3,000 fans get a NYRA / Saratoga Racetrack 64oz. Cooler Jug. Stay after the game for a postgame autograph session.

Single game tickets and season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.