K-Wings Fall to Heartlanders, Taylor Skates in 800th ECHL Game
November 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Kalamazoo Wings News Release
CORALVILLE, IA - The Kalamazoo Wings (3-4-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, saw its all-time leading scorer, Justin Taylor, become the third player in ECHL history to log 800 career games and fell 3-1 against the Iowa Heartlanders (1-4-2-0) at Xtreme Arena Wednesday.
Iowa took a 1-0 lead at the 9:07 mark of the first period before adding another goal and doubling their lead 48 seconds later.
Erik Bradford (3) drew the K-Wings to within one with some clean-up duty after a K-Wings rush to make it 2-1 with 4:56 remaining in the second. Brad Morrison (3) and David Keefer (4) earned assists on the tally.
Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (3-3-0-0) performed admirably and made 35 saves to keep the K-Wings within one down the stretch. The rookie netminder was pulled for an extra-attacker with 2:10 left in regulation.
The K-Wings generated multiple chances with a man up, but could not find the equalizer. Iowa then scored an empty-netter with 1:35 remaining to seal the Heartlanders first win of the season.
Kalamazoo finished the game scoreless on the power play and 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Iowa took the final shot total, 38-25.
The K-Wings will be back in action Thursday at 7:35 p.m. EST, facing Iowa for a second straight night at Xtream Arena.
