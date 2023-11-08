Gustavs Grigals Recalled to Milwaukee

November 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release







DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Wednesday that goaltender Gustavs Grigals has been recalled to the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League.

Through four games played with Atlanta, Grigals, 25, has an undefeated record, a goals against average of 1.98, and a save percentage of .948. In just his second start professional start, the Latvian netminder recorded a 42 save shutout against the Allen Americans.

Prior to signing with the Milwaukee Admirals this past off-season, Grigals recorded collegiate career highs in goals against average and save percentage, with UMass-Lowell during the 2022-23 season.

The Gladiators are on the road this weekend, as they battle the South Carolina Stingrays on Friday, and the Jacksonville Icemen on Saturday. Catch all the action LIVE on MixLR and Flo Hockey!

