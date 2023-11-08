Road Trip Continues Tonight in West Valley City vs. Utah

Wichita Thunder forward Bradley Marek exchanges pleasantries with the Utah Grizzlies

WEST VALLEY CITY, UT - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its six-game road trip tonight at 8:10 p.m. with the first of three against the Utah Grizzlies.

This is the first meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Grizzlies. All-time, Wichita is 12-28-6 against Utah and 2-16-4 on the road against the Grizzlies.

The Thunder are looking for their second regulation win at the Maverik Center. Wichita won its first two games in Utah during the 2020-21 season. The first ended in a shootout on February 12, 2021 and the team's first regulation win at the Maverik Center came the very next night with a 4-2 victory over the Grizzlies. Last season, the Thunder went 0-4-0 last year in Utah.

Wichita lost three in a row to Idaho last week, losing 4-3 on Saturday night. Utah has been off since October 28. The Grizzlies are the only team in the league that hasn't played away from home this season.

The Thunder are alone in fourth place with seven points. Utah is seventh with four points.

THUNDERBOLTS...Jeremy Masella is fourth in penalty minutes (47)...Bradley Marek is tied for 14th in points (10), tied for fourth in rookie scoring, tied with Xavier Pouliot for first in minor penalties for rookies with eight and tied for second in power play goals scored by rookies (2)...Xavier Pouliot is second among rookies with 26 penalty minutes...Wichita is fifth in average penalty minutes per game (18.11)...

UTAH NOTES - Utah and Toledo have played the fewest amount of games in the league (4)...Utah is the only team in the league that hasn't played a road game yet...Garrett Metcalf got his first pro shutout on October 22 against Tulsa...Brandon Cutler has points in three of the four games the Grizzlies have played and leads Utah with 22 shots on goal...

