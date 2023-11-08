Shane Harper Returns to Thunder

November 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder, proud ECHL affiliate of the New Jersey Devils and Utica Comets, have announced that Shane Harper has re-signed for the 2023-24 season.

Harper, 34, set a franchise record during the 2022-23 season with 75 points (22 goals, 53 assists) in 65 games played. The Valencia, California native also tallied four points in five playoff games against Newfoundland. The 6-foot-0, 198-pound forward also recorded over a point per game during the 2021-22 season with Adirondack, scoring 52 points (22 goals, 33 assists) in 48 games.

Harper has also spent time in the NHL, AHL, ECHL, KHL, and SHL. Prior to Harper's season in Adirondack, he played in three seasons overseas in the SHL with Örebro HK and Brynäs IF and one season in the KHL with Lada Togliatti. Harper laced up for the Adirondack Phantoms in the American Hockey League for parts of four seasons and played 19 games for the Albany Devils.

In 176 regular-season ECHL games with Greenville, Trenton, and Adirondack, Harper has 80 goals and 119 assists for 199 points.

Harper is expected to be in the lineup Friday night against Norfolk and Sunday against Trois-Rivieres.

The Thunder return home this Friday, November 10 against Norfolk and Sunday, November 12 against Trois-Rivieres. On Friday, fans can enjoy $3 Labatt Blue Light and on Sunday, the first 3,000 fans get a NYRA / Saratoga Racetrack 64oz. Cooler Jug. Stay after the game for a postgame autograph session.

Single game tickets and season tickets for the 2023-24 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.echlthunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.