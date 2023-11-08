Orlando Solar Bears Partner with Hard AF Seltzer

November 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced a partnership agreement with Hard AF Seltzer, becoming the official hard seltzer of the Orlando Solar Bears.

"We welcome our new partners with Hard AF seltzer," said Solar Bears President Chris Heller. "Hard AF is now available at Solar Bears games throughout the Amway Center."

Hard AF Seltzer Owner Dan Hollaway said; "As a Veteran owned company, we're amped to be partnered up with the Solar Bears who have the same fighting spirit. We love to get just as rowdy at the games as they are on the ice."

The Solar Bears return to Amway Center ice on Sunday afternoon when they face the Savannah Ghost Pirates in its annual Military Appreciation Game presented by VyStar Credit Union. Puck drop is at 3:00 p.m. Tickets are on sale at www.orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.