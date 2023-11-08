Royals Return Home for First 'Wild Wednesday' against Admirals

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, return home to host the Norfolk Admirals at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 8 for a 'Wild Wednesday' promotional game at Santander Arena. The home game will feature a buy one, get one college student ticket deal (with valid .edu email), $2 beer and tickets starting at $6.10!

Get tickets for the Royals 'Wild Wednesday' game on Nov. 8: royalshockey.com/tickets

Royals Right Now:

Reading posts a 1-5-1-1 record after falling to the Wheeling Nailers, 7-4, in their road trip series finale on Sunday, November 5. The Royals return home after dropping three-straight on the road. The Royals defeated the Trois-Rivières Lions in their last home game, 7-6, on Sunday, October 29.

Ryan Chyzowski is tied for the league lead in goals (8) and leads the Royals in points (11). He enters Wednesday on a career high five-game point streak with a five goals and seven points in the five-game stretch.

Scouting the Admirals:

Norfolk (4-3-0-1) has opened their season with nine points through eight games and an 0-1-0-1 record on the road. Forward Justin Young leads the Admirals in goals (5) and is tied for the team lead in points with veteran Mathieu Roy (8). Defenseman Domenick Fensore leads the club in assists (6).

Norfolk fell to the Maine Mariners, 4-3, in their previous game on Sunday, November 5. Young earned his first multi-goal game of his professional career in the loss and has a point in all six games to open the Admirals season.

-

Today's game will be streamed live on the Royals Broadcast Network available on the following platforms:

FloSports: flosports.link/3yarTg4

Mixlr: mixlr.com/readingroyals

-

Upcoming Games:

Outdoors Night - Nov. 11 vs. Norfolk

Bring your love of the outdoors to the rink!

Mechanical bull

Outdoor specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

Giveaway: Ice Angels Trading Cards

WhoDunnIt? Night - Nov. 17 vs. Newfoundland

Help Slapshot solve a mystery at an extra mysterious Friday night game!

Mystery themed activities throughout the game for fans

Scooby Doo / Pucks & Paws Night - Nov. 18 vs. Newfoundland

Join Scooby and the gang with your pups at our furriest game of the season!

Bring your dog to the game

Meet local dog shelters and sanctuaries

Intermission small dog race

Scooby Doo specialty jersey

Slapshot Saturday presented by Albright College

-

2023-24 Season Memberships

Reading Royals Season Memberships, six-game plans, ten-game plans, and group tickets are available for the 2023-24 season now by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

