Wichita Announces Details for Country Night on November 22

November 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release







WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, are excited to announce details for our first-ever Country Night as we host the Allen Americans on Wednesday, November 22.

The game will start at 6:05 p.m. and will be highlighted by a post-game concert by country music artist and song writer from Clearwater, Kansas, Logan Mize.

Get your boots ready for a night of country music and high-energy entertainment, plus $2 Labatt Blue beers for the duration of the game, available at the Guitar Bar, located behind section 123.

