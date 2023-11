ECHL Transactions - November 8

November 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Wednesday, November 8, 2023:

Adirondack:

Delete T.J. Friedmann, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/8)

Delete Filip Engaras, F recalled by Utica

Delete Erik Middendorf, F recalled by Utica

Atlanta:

Delete Gustavs Davis Grigals, G recalled by Milwaukee

Cincinnati:

Delete Jake Bricknell, F traded to Trois-Rivieres

Iowa:

Add Hunter Lellig, D activated from reserve

Delete Chris Lipe, D placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Brandon Fortunato, D activated from Injured Reserve

Add Garret Cockerill, D activated from reserve

Add Carson MacKinnon, F activated from reserve

Delete Joe Murdaca, G placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Connor Walters, D activated from reserve

Delete Tanner Sorenson, F placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Andrew McLean, D activated from reserve

Utah:

Add Garrett Metcalf, G activated from reserve

Add Cory Thomas, D activated from reserve

Delete Dante Giannuzzi, G placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Aaron Miller, F activated from reserve

Delete Kelly Bent, F placed on reserve

Worcester:

Add Jack Quinlivan, F activated from Injured Reserve

Add Anthony Repaci, F activated from reserve

Delete Riley Piercey, F placed on reserve

Delete Christian Krygier, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 11/8)

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.