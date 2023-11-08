Series Preview: November 9-12 vs. Worcester

The Newfoundland Growlers return to the rock hoping to get back to winning ways as they welcome the Worcester Railers to town for a three game series beginning on Thursday night at Mary Brown's Centre.

After sweeping the Reading Royals in their opening weekend of the season, the Growlers have faced some adversity the last two weeks as they now find themselves 4-4-1-0 - good for 3rd place in the North Division.

The good news for Newfoundland is that they continue to receive further reinforcements from the Toronto Marlies including goaltender Luke Cavallin who looked stellar in his two starts vs. the Trois-Rivières Lions this past weekend.

Worcester have had their own struggles to start the year after flying out of the gates to begin the 2022-23 season. 2-4-1-1 through their opening eight games, the Railers dropped a 4-3 shootout decision against the Adirondack Thunder on Tuesday afternoon in their most recent contest.

The last time these two teams faced off was a 5-2 win for Newfoundland at the DCU Center back on March 4, 2023 where Todd Skirving (2G, 2A) and Keenan Suthers (2G, 2A) both enjoyed four point nights.

In the 12 meetings between Newfoundland and Worcester in 2022-23, each team managed to win six times in what was a highly contested North Division battle all season long. Fans should expect much of the same from Growlers-Railers games once again this year.

Puck drops is set for 7:00 pm on Thursday and Friday evening, while the action gets underway at 4:00 pm on Sunday afternoon. Growlers fans can watch all three games live on FloSports (subscription required), listen to the call on Mixlr, or follow along on Twitter (@NLGrowlers) for game updates and highlights. Tickets for all three games can be purchased at nlgrowlers.com/tickets.

WHO TO WATCH:

NFL - Brock Caufield (F): Nine points in nine games to start his pro career, Caufield has been a line driver at Centre for the Growlers thanks to his speed and skill.

WOR - Jake Pivonka (F): A 4th round pick by the New York Islanders in the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Pivonka played at U. of Nebraska-Omaha with Jonny Tychonick and Tyler Weiss and is off to a hot start in Worcester this season.

