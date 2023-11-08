Admirals Score Two Late Third Period Goals Again, But Fall in OT

Norfolk, VA - After concluding their six-game homestand, the Norfolk Admirals began their three-game road trip in Reading, PA. with a matchup against the Reading Royals. In a game where the Admirals aimed to rebound, they fought hard and once again demonstrated their late-game heroics, earning a point despite losing in overtime, 6-5.

The Royals were the first to score in the game, just before the five-minute mark. Darren Brady took advantage of a three-on-one situation and made it 1-0 Reading. Only 11 seconds later, the Admirals responded with a goal of their own. Domenick Fensore passed the puck up the ice to Ryan Foss, who faked to his backhand and beat Will Cranley to even the score.

Later in the period, the Royals took advantage of a turnover from Norfolk. Matt Brown seized the opportunity and scored a goal past Thomas Milic, giving Reading the 2-1 lead. Early in the second period, the Admirals tied the game again thanks to a rebound from Justin Robidas. His shot bounced off the back wall and ended up in front for the put-away shot into the net for his third goal of the season.

However, just a few minutes later, the Royals scored twice in a minute to increase their lead to 4-2. Norfolk decided to bring in Yaniv Perets to replace Milic after the fourth goal. Ten minutes later in the period, the Admirals scored once again off the shot from Mark Liwiski for his first goal of the season.

The game's pace slowed down throughout the first half of the third period. However, with nine minutes left, the Royals extended their lead to two goals with a power play goal from Adam Brubacher. Despite the score being 5-3, the Admirals still had a chance to make a comeback.

With a little over two minutes to play, the Admirals took out Perets and brought on six attackers. A few seconds later, Thomas Caron scored a goal that cut into the Reading lead to one. A minute later, Mathieu Roy tied the game at five with his fifth goal of the season, forcing the game into overtime.

In the overtime period, Perets made a crucial save early on, but eventually gave up a breakaway opportunity from Ryan Chyzowski that gave the Royals the victory.

Sentara Health Three Stars of the Game

REA Ryan Chyzowski (2 goals, 1 assist, +1)

REA Devon Paliani (3 assists, +2)

REA Tyson Fawcett (2 assists, +1)

What's Next

The Norfolk Admirals will travel to Glens Falls, NY at Cool Insuring Arena for a pair of games against the Adirondack Thunder. Game one is slated for Friday night at 7:00 p.m.

Friday, November 17

Adirondack Thunder @ Norfolk Admirals

Puck Drops: 7:05 PM EST

