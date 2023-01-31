Thunder Receives Van Os-Shaw from Indy

Forward Chris Van Os-Shaw with the Indy Fuel

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, announced today that the team has acquired forward Chris Van Os-Shaw from the Indy Fuel. This completes the future consideration portion of the trade from back in December where the Thunder dealt forward Luc Brown to Indy.

Van Os-Shaw, 25, is in his first full season as a pro. A native of Regina, Saskatchewan, the 6-foot-2, 201-pound forward signed with the Fuel last season after completing his senior year at American International College. In 32 games this year, he has recorded 11 points (4g, 7a), including his first pro hat trick on January 20 against Cincinnati. He had six points (3g, 3a) in six games last year for the Fuel.

Prior to turning pro, Van Os-Shaw played three seasons at Minnesota State-Mankato before heading to American International. He finished his collegiate career with 25 points (11g, 14a) in 80 games. During his senior year with the Yellow Jackets, he potted 15 points (7g, 8a) in 36 games. Van Os-Shaw helped Minnesota-Mankato to three-consecutive Western Collegiate Hockey Association Titles. He also helped American International College to an Atlantic Hockey Association Regular Season and Tournament Title.

Before starting his collegiate career, Van Os-Shaw played his junior hockey with the S Junior Hockey League's Weyburn Red Wings and Humboldt Broncos. He finished his career with the Alberta Junior Hockey League's Spruce Grove Saints. In 2017-18, he racked up tallied 97 points (51g, 46a) in 59 games and recorded 19 points (11g, 8a) in 11 playoff games. Van Os-Shaw was named the league's Most Valuable Player as well as the Canadian Junior Hockey League (CJHL)'s Player of the Year.

Wichita returns home at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, February 4 to host the Rapid City Rush.

Join us this Saturday for our first-ever Nickelodeon Blue's Clues and You Night, presented by Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas. The team will be wearing a special Blue's Clues and You uniform that will be auctioned off on the DASH Auction App. Come bring the kids and meet Blue on the concourse and get your picture taken. Participate in our first-ever Blue's Clues and You Scavenger Hunt on the concourse with a chance to win a full team-signed Blue's Clues and You uniform. Use the code BLUEKS to get a special ticket discount HERE.

Sunday, February 5 is the return of Faith and Family Night, presented by Ozark Christian College, Wen Health and Wellness and The Law Office of David L. Miller, with a special start time of 2:05 p.m. Stay after the game for a postgame show with Illusionist Jared Hall.

Single game tickets are on sale now. Fans can purchase tickets online at the Select-A-Seat Box Office at INTRUST Bank Arena or by calling the Thunder office at 316-264-4625.

Several outstanding promotions remain on our schedule for the season.

