Florida's Darcy Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month

January 31, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release









Florida Everblades forward Cam Darcy

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Florida Everblades' forward Cam Darcy is the AMI Graphics ECHL Plus Performer of the Month for January after posting a league-best +15 rating in 13 games.

Darcy posted an even or better rating in 12 of his 13 games in January, highlighted by a +3 on Jan. 21 against Savannah, as well as five games where he was a +2.

The 28-year-old is fifth in the ECHL with a +25 rating to go along with 25 points (8g-17a) in 35 games this season.

A native of South Boston, Massachusetts, Darcy has 50 points (13g-37a) in 55 career ECHL games with Florida and Kalamazoo while adding 86 points (27g-59a) in 263 career American Hockey League games with Syracuse, San Antonio, Utica and Binghamton.

Prior to turning pro, Darcy posted 130 points (56g-74a) in 121 career games in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League with Cape Breton and Sherbrooke and 50 points (25g-25a) in 106 career games in the United States Hockey League with Muskegon and the U.S. National Development Team.

In recognition of his accomplishment, AMI Graphics will present Cam Darcy with a personalized Plus Performer of the Month Banner during an on-ice ceremony at an upcoming Everblades' home game.

Runner-Up: Alex Kile, Maine (+14).

Top Plus Performer(s) for Each Club: Adirondack - Xavier Parent (+9); Allen - Xavier Bernard (+6); Atlanta - Kaid Oliver (+7); Cincinnati - Matt Berry (+6); Fort Wayne - Mark Rassell (+4); Greenville - Max Martin (+9); Idaho - Patrick Kudla (+9); Indy - Spencer Watson (+7); Iowa - Cole Stallard (+1); Jacksonville - Louka Henault and Ryan Lohin (+7); Kalamazoo - Brennan Blaszczak (+5); Kansas City - Nate Knoepke (+5); Newfoundland - Brennan Kapcheck and Simon Kubicek (+8); Norfolk - Griffin Lunn (+4); Orlando - Jaydon Dureau (+3); Rapid City - Carter Robertson (+7); Reading - Shane Sellar (+11); Savannah - Jake Pappalardo (+2); South Carolina - Benton Maass (+8); Toledo - Riley McCourt (+11); Trois-Rivières - Connor Welsh (+2); Tulsa - Jimmy Soper (+5); Utah - Kyle Pouncy and Cam Strong (+5); Wheeling - David Drake (+7); Wichita - Dominic Dockery and Brayden Watts (+3) and Worcester - Nick Fea (+4).

Images from this story

ECHL Stories from January 31, 2023

