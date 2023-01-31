Allen's Perry Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

January 31, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Chase Perry of the Allen Americans is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for Jan. 23-29.

Perry went 3-0-0 with one shutout, a 2.01 goals-against average and a save percentage of .946 in three appearances last week.

The 26-year-old stopped 43 shots in a 3-2 win against Kansas City on Wednesday, made 27 saves in a 5-4 victory over Tulsa on Friday and stopped all 37 shots in a 6-0 win against the Oilers on Saturday.

A native of St. Paul, Minnesota, Perry has appeared in seven games this season with Allen and Greenville posting an overall record of 5-1-1 with a 2.28 goals-against average and a save percentage of .935.

Perry has seen action in 14 career ECHL games with Allen, Greenville, Newfoundland and Orlando going 8-2-1 with two shutouts, a 2.21 goals-against average and a save percentage of .933. He also has 69 games of experience in the Southern Professional Hockey League with Pensacola, Vermilion County and Evansville.

Prior to turning pro, Perry appeared in 56 career collegiate games at Colorado College and R.P.I.

Runners-Up: Evan Fitzpatrick, Florida (2-0-0, 1.92 GAA, .951 save pct.) and Luke Cavallin, Newfoundland (2-0-0, 1.00 GAA, .969 save pct.).

Also Nominated: John Lethemon (Toledo), Brad Barone (Wheeling) and Brent Moran (Worcester).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 31, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.