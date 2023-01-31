Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report

Tulsa scores season-high seven goals in final game of week before hosting league-leading Idaho

OVERALL RECORD: 13-18-7-1

LAST WEEK: 1-1-1-0

STANDINGS: Seventh in Mountain (34 points)

FAST FACTS

-Tag Bertuzzi has five goals in three games with Tulsa, scoring a hat trick on his first three shots as an Oiler on Jan. 27

. Blake McLaughlin has six points (3G, 3A) in his last three outings

. Jackson Leef played his 300th ECHL game on Jan. 27 and scored a power-play goal on Jan. 29

. Blake McLaughlin produced a team-high four points (2G, 2A) on Jan. 29

. Max Golod has 13 points (3G, 10A) in his last 10 games

. Jarod Hilderman has four assists in the last three games

. Karl Boudrias registered three assists at Allen on Jan. 27

TEAM TRENDS

. The Oilers are 7-3-0-1 when leading after one period

. Tulsa is 7-1-0-0 when allowing two or less goals

. The Oilers are 6-2-2-0 when scoring four or more goals

. The Oilers scored five power-play goals over the last three games

. Tulsa is 10-9-3-1 (.522) at home this season

LAST WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Jan. 27 at Allen - Credit Union of Texas Event Center

ú Allen won 5-4 in OT

ú Allen outshot the Oilers 40-31

ú Allen scored two six-on-five goals in the final minute to force overtime

ú Tag Bertuzzi scored a hat trick on his first three shot as an Oiler

ú Liam Finlay potted the overtime game winner

Saturday, Jan. 28 at Allen - Credit Union of Texas Event Center

ú Allen won 6-0

ú Chase Perry recorded his first shutout of the season

ú Liam Finlay scored a hat trick

Sunday, Jan. 29 vs Allen - The BOK Center

ú The Oilers won 7-3

ú The Oilers scored the opening three goals

ú Each team had two power-play goals

ú Blake McLaughlin contributed a team-high four points (2G, 2A)

ú Tag Bertuzzi scored two empty-net goals

ú Daniel Manella stopped 26 of 29 shots in his first start since Dec. 30

NEXT WEEK'S GAMES

Friday, Feb. 3 vs Idaho - BOK Center - 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4 vs Idaho - BOK Center - 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 5 vs Idaho - BOK Center - 4:05 p.m.

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 30 - Eddie Matsushima

GOALS: 17- Eddie Matsushima

ASSISTS: 22 - Max Golod

PLUS/MINUS: +3 - Brennan Blaszczak

PIMS: 43 - Alex Kromm

PP GOALS: 3- Tag Bertuzzi

SH GOALS: 3 -Eddie Matsushima

GW GOALS: 5- Eddie Matsushima

SHOTS: 121 - Max Golod

WINS: 9- Colten Ellis

GAA: 3.42- Colten Ellis

SAVE %: .891 - Colten Ellis

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Overall - 25/152 (16.4%)

Last Week - 5/12 (41.6%)

PENALTY KILL: Overall -134/176 (76.1%)

Last Week - 12/16 (75%)

