Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report
January 31, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
Tulsa scores season-high seven goals in final game of week before hosting league-leading Idaho
OVERALL RECORD: 13-18-7-1
LAST WEEK: 1-1-1-0
STANDINGS: Seventh in Mountain (34 points)
FAST FACTS
-Tag Bertuzzi has five goals in three games with Tulsa, scoring a hat trick on his first three shots as an Oiler on Jan. 27
. Blake McLaughlin has six points (3G, 3A) in his last three outings
. Jackson Leef played his 300th ECHL game on Jan. 27 and scored a power-play goal on Jan. 29
. Blake McLaughlin produced a team-high four points (2G, 2A) on Jan. 29
. Max Golod has 13 points (3G, 10A) in his last 10 games
. Jarod Hilderman has four assists in the last three games
. Karl Boudrias registered three assists at Allen on Jan. 27
TEAM TRENDS
. The Oilers are 7-3-0-1 when leading after one period
. Tulsa is 7-1-0-0 when allowing two or less goals
. The Oilers are 6-2-2-0 when scoring four or more goals
. The Oilers scored five power-play goals over the last three games
. Tulsa is 10-9-3-1 (.522) at home this season
LAST WEEK'S GAMES
Friday, Jan. 27 at Allen - Credit Union of Texas Event Center
ú Allen won 5-4 in OT
ú Allen outshot the Oilers 40-31
ú Allen scored two six-on-five goals in the final minute to force overtime
ú Tag Bertuzzi scored a hat trick on his first three shot as an Oiler
ú Liam Finlay potted the overtime game winner
Saturday, Jan. 28 at Allen - Credit Union of Texas Event Center
ú Allen won 6-0
ú Chase Perry recorded his first shutout of the season
ú Liam Finlay scored a hat trick
Sunday, Jan. 29 vs Allen - The BOK Center
ú The Oilers won 7-3
ú The Oilers scored the opening three goals
ú Each team had two power-play goals
ú Blake McLaughlin contributed a team-high four points (2G, 2A)
ú Tag Bertuzzi scored two empty-net goals
ú Daniel Manella stopped 26 of 29 shots in his first start since Dec. 30
NEXT WEEK'S GAMES
Friday, Feb. 3 vs Idaho - BOK Center - 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4 vs Idaho - BOK Center - 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 5 vs Idaho - BOK Center - 4:05 p.m.
STATISTICAL LEADERS
POINTS: 30 - Eddie Matsushima
GOALS: 17- Eddie Matsushima
ASSISTS: 22 - Max Golod
PLUS/MINUS: +3 - Brennan Blaszczak
PIMS: 43 - Alex Kromm
PP GOALS: 3- Tag Bertuzzi
SH GOALS: 3 -Eddie Matsushima
GW GOALS: 5- Eddie Matsushima
SHOTS: 121 - Max Golod
WINS: 9- Colten Ellis
GAA: 3.42- Colten Ellis
SAVE %: .891 - Colten Ellis
SPECIAL TEAMS
POWER PLAY: Overall - 25/152 (16.4%)
Last Week - 5/12 (41.6%)
PENALTY KILL: Overall -134/176 (76.1%)
Last Week - 12/16 (75%)
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 31, 2023
- Swetlikoff's Hat Trick Powers Ghost Pirates Past Orlando - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report - Tulsa Oilers
- Thunder Receives Van Os-Shaw from Indy - Wichita Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - January 31 - ECHL
- Fuel to Host Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night - Indy Fuel
- Allen's Perry Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week - ECHL
- Mariners Acquire Two Forwards, Completing Trades - Maine Mariners
- D'Amato, Guay Assigned to Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Details Unveiled for Saturday's Guinness World Record Attempt - Orlando Solar Bears
- Utah's Cutler Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Brandon Cutler Named ECHL Player of the Week - Utah Grizzlies
- Florida's Darcy Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Tulsa Oilers Stories
- Oil Drops: Tulsa Oilers Weekly Report
- Oilers Respond to Shutout with Explosive Seven-Goal Win
- Americans Win Second Straight Against Oilers
- Bertuzzi Scores Hat Trick in Oilers Debut, Tulsa Loses to Americans in Overtime
- Oilers Sign Brennan Blaszczak, Release Dylan Sadowy