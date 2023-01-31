Details Unveiled for Saturday's Guinness World Record Attempt

Come be a part of the Orlando Solar Bears official GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt for the largest gathering of people wearing tie dye when the Solar Bears host the Florida Everblades on Saturday, February 4, 2023, at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

4:30pm - Pregame Block Party begins on Church St.

To enter the block party you must be wearing a least one (1) piece of visible tie-dye clothing (t-shirt, pants. jacket). Food will be provided by Pizza Hut, Publix, and Jeremiah's Italian Ice. The Solar Bears will have giveaways, a live DJ, and a cash bar open during the Block Party.

5:15pm - Will begin directing people into attempt area

Once everyone is in place in the attempt area, you will be asked to stay in place for five minutes while the official count is made. During that time, Lululemon will be picking 10 lucky participants who will receive a Lululemon gift card. Following the attempt, participants will be released with their ticket to the game and will enter Amway Center.

FYI: To be counted in our GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title attempt, fans must wear two (2) pieces of tie dye clothing (ex: t-shirt, hooded sweatshirts) and accessory (ex: hair tie, headband, bandana). Solar Bears are working with partners to secure the accessory which will be handed out day of game. You MUST arrive before 5:15pm to participate in the attempt.

For questions, please contact Client Services at clientservices@orlandosolarbearshockey.com.

