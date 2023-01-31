Chase Perry Named ECHL Goalie of the Week

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), announced today that Americans netminder Chase Perry has been named the Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goalie of the Week.

Chase Perry, who was acquired from the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at the beginning of January, went 3-0 last week with wins over Kansas City and back-to-back wins over Tulsa last Friday and Saturday including a 6-0 shutout on Friday night.

The St Paul, Minnesota native is 5-1-1 this season with the Americans. He went 1-0 in two games last season with Allen, putting up big numbers that included a 0.972 save percentage.

The former Detroit Red Wings draft pick appeared in two games with the SPHL's Evansville Thunderbolts this year going 2-1-0, and three games with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits (1-0-1).

Americans Quotes:

Chase Perry: "It's an honor to be recognized by the ECHL. Our team had a great week last week winning three out four divisional games. We have another big week starting tomorrow night in Utah."

