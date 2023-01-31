D'Amato, Guay Assigned to Savannah

The Savannah Ghost Pirates have announced that the Henderson Silver Knights of the American Hockey League (AHL) have reassigned forwards Daniel D'Amato and Pat Guay to the club's active roster.

D'Amato, 21, scored four goals and added ten assists in 17 games with the Ghost Pirates before being recalled by the Silver Nights in December. With Henderson, the Maple, ON native registered three assists in 20 games. The 2022-23 campaign marks D'Amato's first professional season following a four-year stint in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) with the Erie Otters.

Guay, 20, has posted 24 points (10 goals, 14 assists) in 23 ECHL games with Savannah. The Magog, QC-born winger was named the franchise's first All-Star in late December, but did not attend the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic due to being recalled by Henderson during that time. Guay recorded four points in 14 games with the Silver Knights.

Both D'Amato and Guay are expected to join the club before their three-game set this week, beginning with a tilt against the Orlando Solar Bears at Enmarket Arena on Friday.

