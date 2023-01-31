Fuel to Host Annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night

INDIANAPOLIS - On Saturday, February 4 the Indy Fuel will host their annual Hockey Fights Cancer Night benefiting Community Health Network.

Hockey Fights Cancer will benefit Community Health Network. The Fuel will donate $1 of every ticket sold to the Hockey Fights Cancer game to Community Health's Oncology Patient Assistance Fund.

Hockey Fights Cancer dasher boards will be displayed on the ice during the game that showcase names from Fuel players, front office and fans. The Fuel players will also wear specialty Hockey Fights Cancer stickers on their helmets for the game.

