Utah's Cutler Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week
January 31, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Brandon Cutler of the Utah Grizzlies is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for Jan. 23-29.
Cutler scored five goals and added three assists for eight points in three games against Rapid City last week.
The 23-year-old had a goal in a 3-1 win on Wednesday, notched six points (4g-2a) in a 6-4 victory on Friday and picked up an assist in a 4-3 win on Saturday.
A native of Fort MacMurray, Alberta, Cutler has 15 points (9g-6a) in 17 games with the Grizzlies this season while also skating in nine games in the American Hockey League with Belleville and Hartford.
Cutler has tallied 42 points (19g-23a) in 40 career ECHL games with Utah and has eight points (2g-6a) in 45 career AHL games with Abbotsford, Belleville and Hartford.
Prior to turning pro, Cutler posted 106 points (47g-59a) in 258 career games with Victoria of the Western Hockey League.
On behalf of Brandon Cutler, a case of pucks will be donated to a Utah youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 47,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.
Runners-Up: Xavier Parent, Adirondack (3 gp, 4g, 3a, 7 pts.) and Liam Finlay, Allen (4 gp, 5g, 2a, 7 pts.).
Also Nominated: Zack Andrusiak (Cincinnati), Brendan Harris (Jacksonville), Jordan Sambrook (Kansas City), Charlie Gerard (Reading), Brandon Hawkins (Toledo), Nicolas Guay (Trois-Rivières), Blake McLaughlin (Tulsa), Louie Roehl (Wheeling) and Trevor Cosgrove (Worcester).
Images from this story
|
Brandon Cutler of the Utah Grizzlies
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from January 31, 2023
- Details Unveiled for Saturday's Guinness World Record Attempt - Orlando Solar Bears
- Utah's Cutler Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week - ECHL
- Brandon Cutler Named ECHL Player of the Week - Utah Grizzlies
- Florida's Darcy Is AMI Graphics/ECHL Plus Performer of the Month - ECHL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.