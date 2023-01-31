ECHL Transactions - January 31
January 31, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 31, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Allen:
Kolten Olynek, F
Cincinnati:
John DeRoche, D
Savannah:
Jake Pappalardo, F
Ian Mackey, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Allen:
Add Kolten Olynek, F signed contract, added to active roster [1/30]
Add Jack Combs, F activated from reserve
Delete Zach Pochiro, F traded to Maine
Florida:
Add Josh Victor, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)
Indy:
Delete Chris Van Os-Shaw, F traded to Wichita
Jacksonville:
Add Brandon Yeamans, F added to active roster (claimed from Florida)
Norfolk:
Add Nicholas Blachman, F activated from reserve
Delete Denis Smirnov, F placed on reserve
Reading:
Delete Jared Thomas, F ECHL playing rights traded to Indy
Toledo:
Add Adrien Beraldo, D added to active roster (traded from Reading)
Delete Adrien Beraldo, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Delete Nicolas Lariviere, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/26)
Delete Jonathan Joannette, F suspended by team, removed from roster
Wheeling:
Add Brooklyn Kalmikov, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Adam Smith, D suspended by team, removed from roster
Delete Chase Zieky, F traded to Maine
Wichita:
Delete Zachary Emond, G recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)
