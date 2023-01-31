ECHL Transactions - January 31

January 31, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, January 31, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Allen:

Kolten Olynek, F

Cincinnati:

John DeRoche, D

Savannah:

Jake Pappalardo, F

Ian Mackey, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Allen:

Add Kolten Olynek, F signed contract, added to active roster [1/30]

Add Jack Combs, F activated from reserve

Delete Zach Pochiro, F traded to Maine

Florida:

Add Josh Victor, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Kyle Neuber, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/22)

Indy:

Delete Chris Van Os-Shaw, F traded to Wichita

Jacksonville:

Add Brandon Yeamans, F added to active roster (claimed from Florida)

Norfolk:

Add Nicholas Blachman, F activated from reserve

Delete Denis Smirnov, F placed on reserve

Reading:

Delete Jared Thomas, F ECHL playing rights traded to Indy

Toledo:

Add Adrien Beraldo, D added to active roster (traded from Reading)

Delete Adrien Beraldo, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Delete Nicolas Lariviere, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 1/26)

Delete Jonathan Joannette, F suspended by team, removed from roster

Wheeling:

Add Brooklyn Kalmikov, F assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Adam Smith, D suspended by team, removed from roster

Delete Chase Zieky, F traded to Maine

Wichita:

Delete Zachary Emond, G recalled to San Jose (AHL) by San Jose (NHL)

