Thunder End Road Trip with 5-1 Win in South Carolina

November 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder forward Kevin O'Neil

CHARLESTON - The Adirondack Thunder had five different goal scorers in a 5-1 victory over the South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday afternoon to end a four-game losing streak in front of 3,279 fans at North Charleston Coliseum.

After no scoring in the first period, Alex Young gave Adirondack a 1-0 lead at 7:59 of the second period. After the South Carolina penalty ended, Young fired a wrister from the left circle that went over the left shoulder of goaltender Garin Bjorklund. The goal was Young's second of the year from Kurt Gosselin and Ryan Smith.

Adirondack took a 2-0 lead as Andre Ghantous took a pass from Ryan Smith on an odd-man rush and beat Garin Bjorklund for his fourth of the season. Ghantous' goal came at 14:56 of the second period with assists from Smith and Keanan Stewart and the Thunder took the two-goal lead into the third.

In the third period, Josh Filmon and T.J. Friedmann both scored breakaway goals to give the Thunder a 4-0 lead. Filmon's goal was his third of the year at 11:46 and Friedmann's goal was his third at 13:57 for the four-goal advantage. Kevin O'Neil, Dylan Wendt and Ryan Conroy collected the assists.

Jamie Englebert put the Stingrays on the board with the net empty at 17:01 of the third period, but Kevin O'Neil responded with an empty-net goal to put Adirondack up 5-1 with 1:12 left in regulation. Jeremy Brodeur stopped 20 of 21 shots in the victory.

The Thunder return home to Cool Insuring Arena on Wednesday, November 27 against Trois-Rivieres and on November 29 and 30 against Reading! Enjoy drink specials on Friday and Saturday and November 30 is the 10th Anniversary Celebration! First 1,000 kids 14 and under receive a FREE youth hockey jersey courtesy of Glens Falls Hospital and special 10th Anniversary jerseys!

Season tickets for the 2024-25 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit HERE. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

