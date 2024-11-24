Toledo Tallies 41 Shots in Loss to Orlando

November 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo, OH - The Toledo Walleye fell to Orlando Solar Bears in overtime on November 24 at the Huntington Center in the Sunday evening matchup. The final score was 3-2.

How it Happened:

The Walleye got on the board first with a goal by Brandon Hawkins as he tipped in the shot of Colin Swoyer at 7:02, with the secondary assist was Grant Gabriele.

Orlando tied it at 13:15 when a shot from Ryan Verrier slipped right through the pads of Carter Gylander.

The Solar Bears scored at 11:54 of the second to take the lead with a goal by Brayden Low.

Despite multiple power play opportunities, the Walleye failed to capitalize on those chances. Toledo outshot Orlando 28-13 at the end of the second, yet were trailing by 1.

The 3rd period was quiet, and Toledo was heavily outshooting Orlando with nothing to show for it on the scoreboard. However, at 9:51 the patience paid off when Trenton Bliss tied the game and sent the Huntington Center rocking.

After a 5-on-3 man advantage for the Walleye, the game remained tied and this game needed some extra time to be settled.

Although Toledo killed off an early Orlando power play in OT, Orlando won it at 4:31 of the overtime period with a goal from Tyler Bird.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. ORL - T. Bird (1G)

2. TOL - B. Hawkins (1G, 1A)

3. ORL - A. Gravel (39 SVS)

What's Next:

The Toledo Walleye will travel to Wheeling, WV to take on the Wheeling Nailers in a Wednesday evening matchup. Puck drop is set for 7:10 p.m.

