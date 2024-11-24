Mavericks Avoid Sweep, Beat Tahoe Knight Monsters in Close 2-1 Victory

November 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Independence, MO - The Kansas City Mavericks (9-4-1-1) earned a gritty 2-1 win over the Tahoe Knight Monsters (7-4-1-1) on Saturday night, thanks to early offensive execution and solid goaltending by Victor Ostman. The Mavericks outshot Tahoe 39-31.

The game began with a strong start for Kansas City. Cade Borchardt opened the scoring just 1:23 into the first period, assisted by Marcus Crawford and Justin MacPherson, giving the Mavericks an early 1-0 lead. Kansas City continued to apply pressure, outshooting Tahoe 15-12 in the first frame.

The second period saw both teams ramp up their defense, with neither side able to find the back of the net. Kansas City's offense stayed aggressive, adding 14 more shots on goal. However, both goaltenders stood strong, keeping the score at 1-0 heading into the final frame.

In the third period, the Mavericks extended their lead to 2-0 at 6:37 when Luke Loheit buried a goal, assisted by Damien Giroux and David Noël. Tahoe responded late in the period with a goal by Blake Christensen at 16:09, assisted by Troy Loggins, bringing the Knight Monsters within one. Despite the late push by the Knight Monsters, Kansas City's defense held firm to secure the win.

Victor Ostman was a standout for the Mavericks, stopping 30 of 31 shots.

Kansas City will look to continue the momentum as they travel to Tulsa to face the Oilers on Wednesday, November 27. Puck drop is set for 7:05 p.m.

