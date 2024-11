ECHL Transactions - November 24

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 24, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Reading:

John MacDonald, D

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Bloomington:

add Blake Mclaughlin, F assigned by Hartford

add Jared Westcott, F activated from reserve

delete Thomas Stewart, D placed on reserve

delete Max Neill, F placed on reserve

delete Gavin Gould, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Harrison Rees, D activated from reserve

add Dustyn McFaul, D activated from reserve

delete Jack Dugan, F placed on reserve

delete Odeen Tufto, F placed on reserve

Iowa:

add Hakon Nilsen, D activated from reserve

add Adam Goodsir, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Lincoln Erne, D placed on reserve

delete Zeteny Hadobas, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

Kansas City:

delete Justin Sand, G released as emergency backup goalie

Orlando:

add Jarrett Lee, F activated from reserve

delete Jake Chiasson, F recalled to Belleville by Ottawa

Reading:

add Sam Sedley, D assigned by Lehigh Valley

delete Sawyer Boulton, F recalled by Lehigh Valley

Savannah:

add C.J. McGee, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete C.J. McGee, D traded to Orlando

South Carolina:

add Seth Eisele, G activated from reserve

add Alexander Suzdalev, F activated from reserve

delete Mitchell Gibson, G placed on reserve

delete Tyler Weiss, F placed on reserve

Toledo:

add Tanner Palocsik, D activated from reserve

delete Tyler Spezia, F placed on reserve

Trois-Rivières:

add Brycen Martin, D activated from reserve

delete William Provost, F placed on reserve

Tulsa:

add Vitali Mikhailov, F signed contract 11/23

Worcester:

add Matt DeMelis, F activated from reserve

delete Colin Jacobs, F placed on reserve

