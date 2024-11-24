Jake Chiasson Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Belleville Senators of the AHL

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Sunday (Nov. 24) the Ottawa Senators of the NHL have reassigned forward Jake Chiasson to the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Chiasson, 21, skated in four games with Orlando this season following his reassignment on November 15. The Abbotsford, British Columbia native has also appeared in four games this season with Belleville.

In total, Chiasson has 20 points (9g-11a) in 72 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne and Orlando.

The 6-foot-2, 181-pound forward was acquired by the Ottawa Senators in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers this past summer. Chiasson was selected by the Oilers in the fourth round, 116th overall, in the 2021 NHL Draft.

Prior to his professional career, Chiasson played five seasons of junior hockey in the Western Hockey League (WHL) for the Brandon Wheat Kings and Saskatoon Blades. In 174 games, Chiasson scored 111 points (40g-71a) and picked up 42 penalty minutes.

