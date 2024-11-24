Jake Chiasson Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Belleville Senators of the AHL
November 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Tampa Bay Lightning, announced Sunday (Nov. 24) the Ottawa Senators of the NHL have reassigned forward Jake Chiasson to the Belleville Senators of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Chiasson, 21, skated in four games with Orlando this season following his reassignment on November 15. The Abbotsford, British Columbia native has also appeared in four games this season with Belleville.
In total, Chiasson has 20 points (9g-11a) in 72 career ECHL games with Fort Wayne and Orlando.
The 6-foot-2, 181-pound forward was acquired by the Ottawa Senators in a trade with the Edmonton Oilers this past summer. Chiasson was selected by the Oilers in the fourth round, 116th overall, in the 2021 NHL Draft.
Prior to his professional career, Chiasson played five seasons of junior hockey in the Western Hockey League (WHL) for the Brandon Wheat Kings and Saskatoon Blades. In 174 games, Chiasson scored 111 points (40g-71a) and picked up 42 penalty minutes.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 24, 2024
- ECHL Transactions - November 24 - ECHL
- Jake Chiasson Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Belleville Senators of the AHL - Orlando Solar Bears
- Knight Monsters Falter Late Against KC, Lose 2-1 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Mavericks Avoid Sweep, Beat Tahoe Knight Monsters in Close 2-1 Victory - Kansas City Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Orlando Solar Bears Stories
- Jake Chiasson Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Belleville Senators of the AHL
- Tyson Feist Recalled by Syracuse; Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Ryan Verrier from Worcester
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Jaydon Dureau to Orlando Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch
- Solar Bears Send Forward Ryan Mahshie to Allen
- Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update