Grizzlies Fall 5-0 on Sunday Afternoon in Tulsa

November 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Utah Grizzlies fall to the Tulsa Oilers 5-0 on a Sunday afternoon at BOK Center.

Neither team scored in the first period as Tulsa outshot Utah 18 to 5 for the period and 46 to 22 for the contest.

The Oilers took a 1-0 lead on a Josh Nelson goal 12:08 in. Later in the frame Connor Roulette added a power play goal to give Tulsa a 2-0 lead.

The Oilers got their second power play goal of the night as Reid Petryk extended the lead 13:05 into the third period. Solag Bakich got the Oilers a power play goal 18:28 in. Tulsa went 3 for 4 on the power play. Roulette scored his second goal of the night 18:53 in to complete the scoring.

Oilers goaltender Vyacheslav Buteyets earned his second shutout of the season as he saved all 22 Utah shots.

The Grizzlies end their seven game road trip with a 1-5-1 record. Adam Scheel got the loss in net as he saved 41 of 46.

Utah had 15 skaters for the Sunday game as Derek Daschke and James Shearer were last minute scratches due to injury and Dylan Fitze missed his second straight game with an upper body injury.

3 stars

1. Vyacheslav Buteyets (Tulsa) - 22 save shutout.

2. Connor Roulette (Tulsa) 2 goals, 8 shots.

3. Reid Petryk (Tulsa) - 1 goal, 1 assist, +1.

Games on the Grizzlies Next Homestand

Wednesday, November 27, 2024 - Indy @ Utah. 7:10 pm.

Friday, November 29, 2024 - Indy @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Black Friday "White Out"

Saturday, November 30, 2024 - Indy @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Pickleball Night.

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - Kansas City @ Utah. 7:10 pm.

Friday, December 6, 2024 - Kansas City @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Health Care Appreciation Weekend Presented by U of U Health.

Saturday, December 7, 2024 - Kansas City @ Utah. 7:10 pm. Health Care Appreciation Weekend Presented by U of U Health.

All Times Mountain.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

