Heartlanders Tie Game in Final Minute, Get Point vs. Bloomington

November 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Iowa Heartlanders News Release







Coralville, Iowa - With 47 seconds left in regulation, Jules Boscq shot a dart from the left circle to force overtime before the Iowa Heartlanders ultimately fell to the Bloomington Bison, 3-2, in the extra session Sunday at Xtream Arena. Eddie Matsushima scored his second of the game on a breakaway through the legs of William Rousseau 42 seconds into overtime to close out the win.

Mark Sinclair made 40 saves on 42 shots in the victory. Rousseau stopped 24 shots in the defeat.

Boscq struck first in the match, letting off a rocket from the top of the left wing circle past Sinclair at 6:15 of the middle frame. Jonny Sorensen and Hakon Nilsen assisted.

Matsushima scored a net-front goal in the final seconds of the power play at 1:06 of the third period to even the score.

With two seconds left at 4-on-4, Mitchell Smith redirected a shot into the back of the net at 9:25 of the closing frame.

Next Home Game November 30th: Crispy Bacon Night

This night will be one to remember! It's CRISPY BACON NIGHT! On November 30th, at 6:00 p.m. we will be taking on the Bloomington Bison. But first, make sure to stop by for the Pregame Party at the Hyatt Hotel Exhibit Hall for lots and lots of pork and bacon. Want more bacon? We're giving away Bacon Thunder Sticks. Your Crispy Bacon experience doesn't end when you walk in the door... in fact, it's just beginning and will carry over into the game, with specialty concessions, in-game bacon activities, and pork eating contests. Don't miss out, this is sure to be one of the most unique nights in Heartlanders history.

