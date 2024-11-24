Heartlanders Tie Game in Final Minute, Get Point vs. Bloomington
November 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - With 47 seconds left in regulation, Jules Boscq shot a dart from the left circle to force overtime before the Iowa Heartlanders ultimately fell to the Bloomington Bison, 3-2, in the extra session Sunday at Xtream Arena. Eddie Matsushima scored his second of the game on a breakaway through the legs of William Rousseau 42 seconds into overtime to close out the win.
Mark Sinclair made 40 saves on 42 shots in the victory. Rousseau stopped 24 shots in the defeat.
Boscq struck first in the match, letting off a rocket from the top of the left wing circle past Sinclair at 6:15 of the middle frame. Jonny Sorensen and Hakon Nilsen assisted.
Matsushima scored a net-front goal in the final seconds of the power play at 1:06 of the third period to even the score.
With two seconds left at 4-on-4, Mitchell Smith redirected a shot into the back of the net at 9:25 of the closing frame.
