Stingrays Fall to Thunder on Sunday Afternoon

November 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays forward Austin Magera

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. - The Stingrays suffered a 5-1 loss against the Adirondack Thunder at the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday afternoon. Jamie Engelbert scored the lone goal for the Stingrays, while Garin Bjorklund stopped 29 of 33 shots in the loss.

The first period finished scoreless, with the Thunder outshooting the Stingrays 14-8. Bjorklund made several fine saves to keep the game tied.

Adirondack opened the scoring 7:59 into the second period when Alex Young buried a wrist shot from the left circle shortly after a Thunder power play expired.

The Thunder doubled their lead nearly seven minutes later on a two-on-one opportunity that Andre Ghantous finished off for his fourth goal of the season. The second period ended with Adirondack leading 2-0.

The Thunder added breakaway insurance markers from Josh Filmon and T.J. Friedmann to extend their lead to 4-0 in the third period. Engelbert broke Adirondack goaltender Jeremy Brodeur's shutout with 2:59 remaining in the game with a quick shot from right in front of the crease. Former Stingray Kevin O'Neil iced the game for Adirondack with an empty net goal 1:47 later to secure a 5-1 outcome in favor of the visitors.

The Stingrays return to action on Wednesday night for a 7:00 pm tilt on the road against the Jacksonville Icemen.

