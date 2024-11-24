Stingrays Fall to Thunder on Sunday Afternoon
November 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC. - The Stingrays suffered a 5-1 loss against the Adirondack Thunder at the North Charleston Coliseum on Sunday afternoon. Jamie Engelbert scored the lone goal for the Stingrays, while Garin Bjorklund stopped 29 of 33 shots in the loss.
The first period finished scoreless, with the Thunder outshooting the Stingrays 14-8. Bjorklund made several fine saves to keep the game tied.
Adirondack opened the scoring 7:59 into the second period when Alex Young buried a wrist shot from the left circle shortly after a Thunder power play expired.
The Thunder doubled their lead nearly seven minutes later on a two-on-one opportunity that Andre Ghantous finished off for his fourth goal of the season. The second period ended with Adirondack leading 2-0.
The Thunder added breakaway insurance markers from Josh Filmon and T.J. Friedmann to extend their lead to 4-0 in the third period. Engelbert broke Adirondack goaltender Jeremy Brodeur's shutout with 2:59 remaining in the game with a quick shot from right in front of the crease. Former Stingray Kevin O'Neil iced the game for Adirondack with an empty net goal 1:47 later to secure a 5-1 outcome in favor of the visitors.
The Stingrays return to action on Wednesday night for a 7:00 pm tilt on the road against the Jacksonville Icemen.
Images from this story
|
South Carolina Stingrays forward Austin Magera
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 24, 2024
- McKay Blanks Jacksonville; Wins Third Game in as Many Days for Greenville - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Heartlanders Tie Game in Final Minute, Get Point vs. Bloomington - Iowa Heartlanders
- Grizzlies Fall 5-0 on Sunday Afternoon in Tulsa - Utah Grizzlies
- Oilers Notch Three Power-Play Goals in Dominant Shutout Win over Utah - Tulsa Oilers
- Goaltending Duel Ends in 3-2 Shootout Loss for Railers - Worcester Railers HC
- Bison Win Another Sunday Overtime Game - Bloomington Bison
- A 4-Point Weekend for the Lions - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Stingrays Fall to Thunder on Sunday Afternoon - South Carolina Stingrays
- Thunder End Road Trip with 5-1 Win in South Carolina - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - November 24 - ECHL
- Jake Chiasson Reassigned by Ottawa Senators to Belleville Senators of the AHL - Orlando Solar Bears
- Knight Monsters Falter Late Against KC, Lose 2-1 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Mavericks Avoid Sweep, Beat Tahoe Knight Monsters in Close 2-1 Victory - Kansas City Mavericks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent South Carolina Stingrays Stories
- Stingrays Fall to Thunder on Sunday Afternoon
- Stingrays Bounce Back With 5-2 Win Over Thunder On Home Ice
- Stingrays Fall 3-2 to Swamp Rabbits in Greenville
- Stingrays Alum Hugo Marchand: From the Ice to the Firehouse
- Ryan Hofer Re-Assigned to Stingrays While Grant Cruikshank Recalled by Hershey