A 4-Point Weekend for the Lions

Sunday afternoon saw the Lions and Worcester Railers facing off against one another for the fourth straight time. The Lions enjoyed a convincing 5-2 victory on Saturday night, so the question was: Would Worcester be able to exact revenge on Sunday?

The Railers were penalized five times in the first period, providing the Lions with ample power play opportunities. And although Trois-Rivières failed to capitalize on any of those chances, the team did take a 1-0 lead when Anthony Beauregard scored, leaving him just one shy of 200 career ECHL goals.

The Lions were guilty of undisciplined play in the second period and the Railers twice took advantage. Worcester captain Anthony Repaci tied the game at 1-1, and then Jack Randl put the Railers ahead 2-1. To compound matters, Trois-Rivières head coach Ron Choules was assessed a misconduct and was ejected from the game. At the end of 40 minutes of play the Railers held a 2-1 lead, but the Lions were going to start the third period with the man advantage.

The Lions did indeed profit on the power play at the start of the third period, with Logan Nijhoff scoring after only 55 seconds of play. There was no further scoring in the period, and the same held true for the overtime session, leading to a shootout. Both teams' goaltenders enjoyed initial success in thwarting the opposing shooters, but ultimately Beauregard scored on the Lions' third shot, giving Trois-Rivières the victory.

