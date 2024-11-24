Bison Win Another Sunday Overtime Game

November 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington Bison News Release







Coralville, Iowa - Led by a pair of Eddie Matsushima goals, the Bloomington Bison defated the Iowa Heartlanders 3-2 in overtime on Sunday night at Xtream Arena.

Neither team could find the back of the net in the first frame with the Bison outshooting the Heartlanders 8-7.

Iowa opened the scoring at 6:15 with a wrist shot from Jules Boscq. His first of the year was assisted by Jonny Sorenson and Hakon Nilsen. The lone goal of the period moved the game into the final period with the Heartlanders leading 1-0.

Just 1:06 into the third, Matsushima tied the game with a power play goal from Chongmin Lee and Brett Budgell. His sixth of the season was scored atop the crease on a Bison rush into the attacking zone. Mitchell Smith gave the Bison a lead with a deflection goal in front of the net at 9:25. His first professional goal was assisted by Blake McLaughlin and Lee. With 47 seconds left, Boscq tied the game with a shot from atop the circle. His second of the game from Gavin Hain and Louka Henault forced overtime with a 2-2 score.

Once again, Matsushima scored to end the game :42 into overtime. His breakaway goal was assisted from Ryan Siedem and Lee. The goal was the forward's seventh of the season, the most among all Bison skaters.

Mark Sinclair improved his record to 6-3-1 with a 40-save performance that included 20 stops in the third. William Rousseau's record moved to 2-2-2 stopping 24 shots. The Bison power play converted once on three chances while the penalty kill went 3-3.

