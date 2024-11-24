Oilers Notch Three Power-Play Goals in Dominant Shutout Win over Utah
November 24, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
Tyler Poulsen reaches 150 career points, Vyacheslav Buteyets records second pro shutout, Oilers go three-for-four on the power play and Conner Roulette earns first multi-goal game in 5-0 victory over Grizzlies
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, shutout the Utah Grizzlies 5-0 at the BOK Center on Sunday afternoon.
Eleven separate Oilers registered shots on Adam Scheel, coming up empty on 18 total chances. Utah also left the frame scoreless, registering five shots in a period that saw both teams go 0/1 on the power play.
Josh Nelson broke the deadlock with his first goal of the season, finishing a long-distance rebound from a Tyler Poulsen slapshot 2:08 into the back half of the game. Conner Roulette followed up with his second goal in as many games, a finish squeezed beyond a sprawling Scheel with 3:12 left in the middle frame to put the Oilers up 2-0. Roulette 's goal came on the power play, ending a five-game drought for Tulsa's power play. Poulsen grabbed his second assist on the goal, giving the veteran forward 150 career points. Vyacheslav Buteyets bricked all 11 chances sent his way.
Reid Petryk kicked off a flurry of third-period goals, putting the Oilers up 3-0 with a power-play one timer courtesy of Michael Farren at the 13:05 mark of the frame. Solag Bakich roofed his first as an Oiler with Tulsa's third power-play goal of the afternoon at the 18:28 mark. Roulette finished the scoring 21 seconds later with his second highlight-reel goal of the weekend, sneaking the puck inside the near post with a between-the-legs shot from below the goal line. Buteyets weathered a pair of late-game storms, delivering a 22-save shutout - his second perfect outing of the season.
The Oilers look to defend home ice against the Kansas City Mavericks in the first meeting of the season series on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 7:05 p.m.
