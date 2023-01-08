Thunder Closes Week this Afternoon in Tulsa

Wichita Thunder vs. the Tulsa Oilers

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder vs. the Tulsa Oilers(Wichita Thunder)

TULSA, OK - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, closes a busy week this afternoon at 4:05 p.m. on the road against longtime rival, Tulsa.

This is the ninth meeting of the season between Wichita and Tulsa. The Thunder are 4-4-0 so far this year against the Oilers. All-time, Wichita is 162-155-37 against Tulsa and 73-86-17 on the road against the Oilers..

Wichita claimed three out of a possible six points this past week against Idaho after losing last night in overtime, 3-2. The Oilers won at home last night against Allen by that same score.

Tulsa is 2-0-1 over its last three games while Wichita is 1-1-1 over that stretch. The Thunder are second in the Mountain Division with 41 points. Tulsa is in fifth place with 26 points.

Michal Stinil recorded his 17th goal of the season last night. Since November 27, he has recorded at least two points in 14 of his last 17 games. He has points in nine-straight contests. Stinil is third in the league with 26 assists and fourth in the league with 43 points.

Brayden Watts added another assist in last night's game. He is second in the league with 45 points and tied for second with 19 goals.. With his assist, he extended his point-streak to 12 games. The third-year forward had a 10-game point-streak earlier this year from November 11 to December 3.

Kenny Hausinger gave the Thunder a 2-0 lead in the second period last night with his third of the season. The second-year forward has six points (2g, 4a) in 17 games since coming over from Norfolk. Hausinger had 40 points last year as a rookie in Reading (12g, 28a).

THUNDERBOLTS...Evan Buitenhuis is third in minutes played (1322) and second in saves (724)...Cole MacDonald has points in eight of his last nine...Mark Liwiski is tied for second for rookies with 65 penalty minutes...Wichita is 12-1-1 when leading after two...Wichita is 4-2-0 when tied after one...Wichita is 9-3-3 in one-goal games...Wichita is 13-8-3 when being outshot by its opponent...Wichita has two power play goals in six of its last seven games...

OILERS NOTES - Eddie Matsushima leads the Oilers with 14 points against the Thunder (8g, 6a), leads the league with three shorthanded markers and five shorthanded points...Tyler Poulsen has six points (2g, 4a) in eight games against the Thunder...Tulsa is being outscored 56-45 on home ice...Tulsa is 1-6 in games decided in overtime...Tulsa is 6-4-1 when scoring first...Tulsa is third in the league with six shorthanded goals for...

