Admirals Climb Back from Two Goals Down, Win in Overtime

January 8, 2023







GLENS FALLS, NY - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, defeated the Adirondack Thunder on the road Sunday afternoon for their first road victory of the season.

GAME STORY

The Thunder took the early lead, scoring with 12:40 to go in the opening period. Adirondack added to their lead again in the second period on a power play goal from Grant Jozefek. With the game about to get out of control, Norfolk responded tying the game up before intermission. First, Danny Katic found the back of the net on a power play goal with 4:36 to play in the second frame to get Norfolk on the board. Griffin Lunn then batted a puck out of mid-air to even up the scoring at two with 1:08 left in the period. Continuing with the momentum, Norfolk was able to take the lead early into the final period on a goal from Ryan Foss just two minutes into the period. Adirondack would not go away and they tied the game back up with 5:02 to play on a goal from Travis Broughman. Still tied at the end of regulation, the two teams would go to overtime for the second straight night. Matthieu Roy was the hero in OT finding the back of the net with just 1:15 left in overtime to give Norfolk the victory.

ADMIRABLE ADMIRALS

Mathieu Roy - With the game-winning goal and two total points tonight, Roy had an outstanding game and played a huge part in the Admirals' victory. Roy now has eight points in 12 games with the Admirals.

Ryan Foss - With the go-ahead goal in the third period, Foss extended his point streak to seven games. During his point streak, Foss has garnered nine total points and has 19 points this year.

Danny Katic - With his performance tonight, Katic also extended his point streak to seven games and has gathered 10 points during the streak. Katic will look to continue to be a force offensively for Norfolk.

LOOKING AHEAD

With their first road victory of the season, Norfolk now returns home to face the Maine Mariners in a three-game set beginning on Wednesday, January 11th at 7:05 pm.

