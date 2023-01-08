ECHL Transactions - January 8

Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 8, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Greenville:

Timothy Faulkner, D

Dean Yakura, F

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Colin Long, F activated from reserve

Add Brady Fleurent, F activated from reserve

Delete Jake Ryczek, D placed on reserve

Delete Garrett VanWyhe, F placed on reserve

Atlanta:

Add Michal Mrazik, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Michael Turner, F activated from reserve

Delete Ian Mackey, F placed on reserve

Delete Michal Mrazik, F placed on reserve

Delete Tim Davison, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/24)

Cincinnati:

Add Bray Crowder, D activated from reserve

Delete Sean Allen, D placed on reserve

Florida:

Add Robert Calisti, D activated from reserve

Delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve

Kalamazoo:

Add Anthony Florentino, D activated from reserve

Delete Logan J. Nelson, F placed on reserve

Maine:

Add Francois Brassard, G assigned by Providence

Delete Francois Brassard, G placed on reserve

Norfolk:

Add Brett Ouderkirk, F activated from reserve

Delete Alex Pommerville, D placed on reserve

Reading:

Delete Kaden Fulcher, G loaned to Syracuse

Savannah:

Add Isaiah Saville, G activated from reserve

Add Nicholas Blachman, F activated from reserve

Delete Cameron Cook, F placed on reserve

Delete Jordan Papirny, G placed on reserve

Toledo:

Add Joseph Nardi, F assigned by Manitoba

Delete Gordi Myer, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivieres:

Add Philippe Desrosiers, G activated from reserve

Delete Francis Marotte, G placed on reserve

Tulsa:

Add Kylor Wall, D activated from reserve

Delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on reserve

Wheeling:

Add Brandon Fehd, D activated from reserve

Delete Roy Kanda, D placed on reserve

Wichita:

Add Sam Sternschein, F activated from reserve

Delete Billy Constantinou, D placed on reserve

