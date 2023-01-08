ECHL Transactions - January 8
January 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, January 8, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Greenville:
Timothy Faulkner, D
Dean Yakura, F
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Colin Long, F activated from reserve
Add Brady Fleurent, F activated from reserve
Delete Jake Ryczek, D placed on reserve
Delete Garrett VanWyhe, F placed on reserve
Atlanta:
Add Michal Mrazik, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Michael Turner, F activated from reserve
Delete Ian Mackey, F placed on reserve
Delete Michal Mrazik, F placed on reserve
Delete Tim Davison, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 12/24)
Cincinnati:
Add Bray Crowder, D activated from reserve
Delete Sean Allen, D placed on reserve
Florida:
Add Robert Calisti, D activated from reserve
Delete Brad Morrison, F placed on reserve
Kalamazoo:
Add Anthony Florentino, D activated from reserve
Delete Logan J. Nelson, F placed on reserve
Maine:
Add Francois Brassard, G assigned by Providence
Delete Francois Brassard, G placed on reserve
Norfolk:
Add Brett Ouderkirk, F activated from reserve
Delete Alex Pommerville, D placed on reserve
Reading:
Delete Kaden Fulcher, G loaned to Syracuse
Savannah:
Add Isaiah Saville, G activated from reserve
Add Nicholas Blachman, F activated from reserve
Delete Cameron Cook, F placed on reserve
Delete Jordan Papirny, G placed on reserve
Toledo:
Add Joseph Nardi, F assigned by Manitoba
Delete Gordi Myer, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivieres:
Add Philippe Desrosiers, G activated from reserve
Delete Francis Marotte, G placed on reserve
Tulsa:
Add Kylor Wall, D activated from reserve
Delete Andrew Jarvis, D placed on reserve
Wheeling:
Add Brandon Fehd, D activated from reserve
Delete Roy Kanda, D placed on reserve
Wichita:
Add Sam Sternschein, F activated from reserve
Delete Billy Constantinou, D placed on reserve
