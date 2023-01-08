Americans Win the Series this Week Against KC, But Lose Big on Sunday

January 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release







Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL) lost the final game of the series against the Kansas City Mavericks 8-1, on Sunday afternoon at CUTX Event Center.

The Mavericks jumped out to a 1-0 lead and never looked back. The Americans tied the score at 1-1 at the 12:39 mark of the opening frame, as Colton Hargrove scored his 10th of the year 19 seconds after the Mavericks got on the board. The tie game lasted less than a minute, that's when Tristan Mullin broke the tie with what turned out to be the game winning goal.

Kansas City scored seven unanswered total to win the final game of the three-game set. Jeremy McKenna led the charge with a goal and two assists and eight shots on net.

Luke Peressini made the start in net and got pulled after giving up six goals. Peressini stopped 29 of 35 shots. Logan Flodell in relief stopped 11 of 13 Kansas City shots. The loss means a 2-2 week after winning the first two games of the four-game trip.

The Americans are back home on Wednesday night to face the Tulsa Oilers. It will be Tulsa's first appearance in Allen this season. Game time is 7:05 pm.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.