Wings Take Advantage of Day off in 2-0 Result

January 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers look for a shot against the Kalamazoo Wings

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers look for a shot against the Kalamazoo Wings(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV- Sunday afternoon's story was pretty simple - the Wheeling Nailers ran out of gas. The Kalamazoo Wings took advantage of their fresh legs from having Saturday off, while the Nailers hit the ice for the third time in three days with travel. Hunter Vorva was perfect on 30 shots for the Wings, who got goals from Darby Llewellyn and Raymond Brice in a 2-0 win at WesBanco Arena.

One goal was scored in the first period, as the Wings capitalized on a bounce in the offensive zone. Carson Focht attempted to make a pass through the slot to Matheson Iacopelli, but the puck deflected off of a Nailer and went straight to Darby Llewellyn, who swatted the loose puck into the right side of the cage.

Wheeling had all sorts of opportunities to net an equalizer in the middle frame, as Kalamazoo was whistled for four consecutive penalties. However, it was the Wings who extended their lead, and they did so with a shorthanded strike. Raymond Brice forced his way to the net from the left side of the offensive zone, and squeezed his second shot inside of the right post.

The Nailers tried to empty the tank with 12 shots in the third period, but were unable to break through, as Kalamazoo prevailed, 2-0.

Hunter Vorva earned his first ECHL shutout for his hometown Wings, as he blocked away all 30 shots he faced. Brad Barone turned in a solid effort in his Wheeling debut, as he turned aside 34 of the 36 shots he faced in the defeat.

The Nailers will continue their season-long five-game homestand on Wednesday night, when they face the Reading Royals at 7:10. That will be followed two nights later by a Frosty Friday against the Fort Wayne Komets, which will also start at 7:10. Then, highlight game of the homestand is Wizards & Wands Night on Saturday at 7:10. That night will feature a wand giveaway, a wizarding school acceptance letter, quidditch during intermission, a sorting hat station, butter beer, specialty jerseys, and more. Ticket packages and single game tickets are available for the 2022-23 season by visiting wheelingnailers.com or calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.