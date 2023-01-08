Oilers Extend Point Streak to Four Games, Fall in Shootout

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, lost to the Wichita Thunder 3-2 in a shootout on Sunday evening at the BOK Center.

Dante Sheriff scored for the third-straight game just 7:38 in, notching his fourth professional goal to give the Oilers a 1-0 lead into the first intermission.

Wichita closed the second period with a tic-tac-toe goal finished by Peter Bates with 13.6 seconds left in the frame to tie the game 1-1 going into the third frame.

Jay Dickman tallied a deflection power-play goal past Gage Alexander 8:30 into the third. Jackson Leef closed out a hard-nosed play with 9:38 remaining, forcing overtime at 2-2.

Dickman scored the lone goal in the three-man shootout - the first for both teams this season- securing a 3-2 SOW for the Thunder.

Alexander stopped 39 of 41 in his professional debut, gaining a point and third-star honors

The Oilers head on the road, squaring off against the Allen Americans on Wednesday, Jan. 11 at 7:05 p.m. at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

