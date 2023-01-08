Growlers Grab Series in 6-3 Win over Lions

January 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Newfoundland Growlers News Release







The Newfoundland Growlers made a wild end to the middle frame count in a 6-3 win over the Trois-Rivières Lions on Sunday evening at Mary Brown's Centre.

After a frustrating start to the contest, Newfoundland opened the offensive floodgates with three goals in 37 seconds late in the second period to jump out to a 3-1 lead as Zach O'Brien, Zach Solow and Keenan Suthers found the back of the net to help hold on for a 6-3 victory.

Newfoundland stay home to host the Worcester Railers for three games starting on Wednesday night.

Three Stars:

1. NFL - Z. O'Brien

2. TR - R. Francis

3. NFL - P. Gogolev

ECHL Stories from January 8, 2023

