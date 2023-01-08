Thunder Fall 4-3 to Admirals in OT

January 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release







GLENS FALLS - Travis Broughman scored his third goal of the year to force overtime in an eventual 4-3 loss to the visiting Norfolk Admirals in front of 3,379 at Cool Insuring Arena on Sunday evening.

Nick Rivera scored in the opening period to give the Thunder a 1-0 lead. Matt Stief started a breakout and connected with Brady Fleurent in the neutral zone. Fluerent passed over to Ryan Smith and his shot was denied by goaltender Tomas Vomacka. Nick Rivera came in for the rebound and pushed the puck under the pads of Vomacka for the lead. The goal came 7:20 into the game with assists from Smith and Fleurent and the Thunder took that lead into the intermission.

Adirondack scored on the power play to take a 2-0 lead in the second as Grant Jozefek buried a back-door pass from Travis Broughman. The goal was Jozefek's seventh of the year with assists from Broughman and Shawn Weller at 8:33.

Norfolk scored twice, including a late goal to even the score at two. Danny Katic scored on the power play with 4:36 left in the second and Griffin Lunn put in his fourth with 1:08 to go to tie the game 2-2 heading into the third period.

Ryan Foss scored just 2:03 into the third period to give the Admirals a 3-2 lead. The goal was Foss' seventh of the year with assists from Stepan Timofeyev.

The Thunder tied the game with 5:02 remaining in the third period. Travis Broughman beat Vomacka after the original save was made. The goal was Broughman's third of the year with Colin Long and Nick Rivera collecting the helpers to eventually force overtime.

In overtime, Mathieu Roy scored at 5:45 for the Admirals' 4-3 win.

The Thunder hit the road next weekend in Reading before returning home January 21 and 22 against Newfoundland. Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from January 8, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.