ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL on Sunday announced that Allen's Mikael Robidoux has been suspended indefinitely and fined an undisclosed amount as the result of his actions in ECHL Game #430, Allen at Tulsa, on Jan. 7

Robidoux is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of a kneeing incident at 15:26 of the second period.

Robidoux will miss Allen's game vs. Kansas City today (Jan. 9) and further discipline will be announced following a hearing with the ECHL Hockey Operations Department this week.

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

