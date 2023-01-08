Lions Look to Regain Winning Ways
January 8, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release
After last night's disappointing 7-3 loss to the Newfoundland Growlers, the Lions will be looking to regain their winning ways this afternoon when they face-off for the third time in three days against the Growlers at Mary Brown's Centre in St. John's. Puck drop is at 2:30 p.m. The three-game series started promisingly for Trois-Rivières with a 5-3 victory on Friday night, but the Growlers took no prisoners on Saturday to even the series at a game apiece. Head coach Marc-André Bergeron and Co. know that each and every game is crucial as the Lions continue their quest for a playoff spot. The team currently sits in fifth place in the North Division with a 14-16-1-0 record for 29 points after 31 games. The Maine Mariners presently hold the fourth and final playoff position with a 17-11-1-1 record for 36 points after 30 games.
Players to watch
Lions' forward Nicolas Guay leads the team with 74 shots on goal. In 31 games this year he has 1-14-15 totals.
The Growlers' Michael Joyaux is Newfoundland's top-scoring defenceman with 5-20-25 totals after 31 games. His 67 shots on goal also lead the team's defencemen.
