Thunder Closes Three-In-Three Today vs. Tulsa

WICHITA, Kan. - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, closes out its second-straight three-in-three of the season today with another meeting against Tulsa.

The two teams played last night at the BOK Center with the Oilers coming out on top, 4-1. Special teams played a key role in last night's game as Tulsa scored one on the power play and two shorthanded. The Oilers held the Thunder power play at bay, going 0-for-6 on the man advantage.

Wichita is tied for third in the Mountain Division with seven points. Tulsa is in fifth with four points.

Jake Wahlin added an assist on Saturday night, giving him points in back-to-back games. He made a nice play near the net in the second period that led to a goal from Mark Liwiski. Wahlin is nearing 100 ECHL games. Quinn Preston has assists in back-to-back games as well.

Liwiski tallied his second goal of the season last night. He took a pretty pass from Preston and put home a backhand. His goal was his first of the season during game action. His first of his pro career came on October 29 and was on a penalty shot. Liwiski is the only player this season to record a penalty shot goal.

THUNDERBOLTS...Billy Constantinou is tied for fourth in power play assists with three, tied for fourth among defensemen with five helpers and tied for sixth for defensemen with five points...Dillon Hamaliuk is first in shooting percentage (100%)...Stefan Fournier is third in shooting percentage (50%)...Mark Liwiski is tied for second among rookies with six minor penalties...

OILERS NOTES - Wichita and Tulsa play seven total times in November...Eddie Matsushima and Evan Weinger are tied for first with two shorthanded points...Tulsa has played the fewest amount of games in the league (4)...Tulsa is fourth in the league in average penalty minutes per game (19.25)...Tulsa has scored first in every game they have played this season...

