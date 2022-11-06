Oilers Down Thunder, Remain Perfect at Home
November 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - The Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, advanced to 2-2-0-0 on the season, defeating Wichita 4-1 on Saturday night to remain undefeated at home.
Evan Weinger kicked off the scoring for the second-straight home game, letting loose a heavy wrister 5:04 into the action. Weinger's goal gives Tulsa the opening goal in all four games this season, with all but Weinger's tally tonight coming in the opening-five minutes. Eddie Matsushima extended the Oilers' lead to 2-0, completing a great display of team passing with 4:28 left in the first.
Matsushima followed up with his second of the game 3:46 into the second, snapping a short-handed breakaway past Evan Buitenhuis for his second of the game. Mark Liwiski pulled Wichita to 3-1, slapping a net-mouth scramble beyond Colten Ellis 2:01 past the midway mark of the game. Weinger joined the short-handed, two-goal game club with 57 seconds remaining in the period, sniping home a two-on-one, short-handed feed from Matsuhima.
Neither team found the back of the net in the third period, securing the Oilers 4-1 win. Ellis halted 26 of 27 Wichita shots in his Oilers debut.
The Oilers head to Wichita tomorrow, Nov. 6 at INTRUST Bank Arena at 4:05 p.m., the third of five-straight games against the Thunder.
