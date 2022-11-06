Steelheads Collect Fourth Straight Victory in 5-0 Win over Rapid City in Front of Sellout Crowd

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (6-1-0-0, 12pts) earned their fourth straight win Saturday night defeating the Rapid City Rush (2-5-0-0, 4pts) 5-0 in front of the third sellout crowd of the year in front of 5,171 fans at the Idaho Central Arena.

Idaho Steelheads (5), Rapid City Rush (0)

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022 | 7:10 p.m.

Willie Knierim (1st) notched his first of the season with just 18.5 seconds left in the second period to hand the Steelheads a 1-0 lead. Ryan Dmowski (6th) scored on the power-play 2:17 into the final frame and then Zach Walker (3rd) scored for his third straight game 73 seconds later to make it 3-0 Idaho. Ryan Dmowski (7th) would cash in for his second of the night as the Steelheads rattled off three goals 2:57 apart from one another to make it 4-0. About halfway through the final stanza Matt Register (1st) would net his first as Steelhead which came on the man advantage. Jake Kupsky turned aside all 27 shots he faced and has made 102 saves on 105 shots through his first four games this season.

SCORING

- 2nd, 19:42 | 1-0 IDH GOAL: Willie Knierim attacked the far side of the goal line and was able to send a wrist shot past the right arm of Carlson.

- 3rd, 2:17 | 2-0 IDH GOAL: Patrick Kudla sent a shot wide from the top of the right circle wide. Ryan Dmowski scooped it up in the left circle and fired it home.

- 3rd, 3:30 | 3-0 IDH GOAL: From the right point Owen Headrick slid the puck to the left side of the line for Michael Karow who delivered a pass to Zach Walker at the right dot. Walker stepped into a wrist shot and beat Carlson near side.

- 3rd, 5:14 | 4-0 IDH GOAL: From behind the cage Justin Misiak delivered a beautiful pass to Ryan Dmowski at the left circle. Carlson was faked out by the past and was looking the other way which allowed Dmowski to blast it in the back of the net.

- 3rd, 9:51 | 5-0 IDH GOAL: Patrick Kudla and Janis Svanenbergs worked the cycle with one another on the left-wing wall at the top of the zone. Svanenbergs slid it to Matt Register who hammered the puck from the top of the right circle past Carlson.

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 2-for-5 on the power-play while Rapid City was 0-for-2.

- Steelheads outshot the Rush 32-27.

- Idaho is (3-0-0-0) vs. Rapid City this season and 51-23-5 all-time including 24-10-4 in Boise.

- Adam Scheel (INJ), Wade Murphy (IR), Nick Canade (DNP), Jordan Timmons (IR), Darren Brady (IR), Matt Stief (IR), and Colton Kehler (INJ) did not dress for Idaho.

- Patrick Kudla tallied two assists and has a four-game point streak (2-6-8).

- Cody Haiskanen is tied for the league lead with a (+11) rating.

- Ryan Dmowski notched his second multi-goal game of the season and is tied for the league lead with seven.

- Jake Kupsky is (4-0) to start the season with a 0.75 goals against average and 0.971 save percentage.

- The Steelheads are 27-for-28 on the penalty-kill.

UP NEXT

The Steelheads hit the road for a three game away series vs. the Rapid City Rush Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday next week with puck drop at 7:05 p.m. before heading the road for three games in Rapid City next week. Season tickets for the 2022-23 season are on sale now! For more information on ticket packages, contact the front office at 208-383-0080 or visit IdahoSteelheads.com. Stay up to date with all things Steelheads on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

