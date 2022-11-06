Game Preview: Stingrays vs. Solar Bears, November 6 at 3:05 PM

The South Carolina Stingrays continue their 2022-23 campaign as they host the Orlando Solar Bears for the first time this season. This will be the second of three games in a four-day span for South Carolina.

LAST TIME OUT

The Stingrays were led by Anthony Del Gaizo's first two goals of his pro career, including a game-winning goal in a 4-2 defeat of the Atlanta Gladiators on Saturday night. Alex Fortin netted his first goal of the year and Matt Anderson added his third of the season in the win. Clay Stevenson stopped 38 of 40 shots faced for his first win in his pro hockey debut.

ALL-TIME SERIES

South Carolina has an overall record of 60-30-6-5 in 101 all-time regular-season meetings with the Solar Bears. The teams split the season series last year, going 4-3-1 each against one another. South Carolina won the final three games of the season series, outscoring Orlando 16-8.

STUCK IN THE MUD

Clay Stevenson (nicknamed Mud) made his pro hockey debut on Saturday against a high-shooting Atlanta Gladiators. The 6-foot-4, 195-pound netminder made it feel like Atlanta was stuck in the mud and didn't allow them to get their offense up and running as he stopped 38 of the 40 shots he saw in the contest.

ANDY'S COMING!

At the end of last season, Matt Anderson joined the Stingrays for the final five games of the year where he scored one goal and added one assist. This year, Anderson has played in the same number of games but has five points on three goals and two assists following his first even-strength goal of the season on Saturday. His other two goals have both come on power plays.

IF YOU AIN'T FIRST, YOU'RE LAST

South Carolina has netted the first goal four times in the first five games and are perfect through those games. The only game they gave up the first goal was in last Saturday's loss. The Stingrays have been able to build multi-goal leads in all games where they score the first marker of the night.

Upcoming 5-Game Schedule

South Carolina at Jacksonville - Tuesday, November 8 at 10:30 a.m.

South Carolina at Savannah - Friday, November 11 at 7:30 p.m.

South Carolina at Orlando - Tuesday, November 15 at 7:00 p.m.

Jacksonville at South Carolina - Friday, November 18 at 7:05 p.m.

Orlando at South Carolina - Saturday, November 19 at 6:05 p.m.

November 6, 2022 | North Charleston Coliseum | 3:05 PM

Broadcast Info: Watch live on FloHockey | Listen via Mixlr

Radio pre-game coverage starts at 2:45 p.m

Tonight's Promotions:

Pucks & Paws Presented by Pet Supplies Plus and The Law Office of Peter David Brown.

