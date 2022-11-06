Newton Scores Twice in Series Finale Victory vs. Wheeling

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Wheeling Nailers, 4-3, Saturday, November 5th at Santander Arena. The Royals improved to 2-4-1 on the season and 2-2 at home in the two-game series finale against the Nailers. Royals goaltender Nolan Maier saved 30 of 33 shots faced for his first professional career win. Wheeling's goalie Tommy Nappier saved 21 of 25 shots faced in his second start of the season.

For the first time in Reading's previous six games, the Royals were outshot by their opponent. Wheeling totaled 33 shots on net to Reading's 25 and scored on their first two power play opportunities. Reading, however, struck first with two goals in the opening period of play courtesy of the same skater. Forward Max Newton scored the game's opening goal 94 seconds into the game. Late in the period, Newton tallied his second goal of the period and first of three power play goals in the game for Reading.

Forward Shane Sellar opened the second period with his second professional career goal. Sellar's power play goal jolted Reading out to a three-goal lead 43 seconds into the second period, 3-0. Wheeling answered back with their first of two power play goals off a rebound spurt out from Maier in net. Cam Hausinger sent the loose puck in the slot past Maier's blocker side for his first goal of the season and Wheeling's first goal of the game, 3-1.

Trey Bradley and Nailers' forward Brooklyn Kalmikov each scored power play goals to conclude the second period scoring with both teams netting two goals each. Newton earned the primary assist on Bradley's first goal as a Royal with a behind the back pass across Nappier's crease which connected with Bradley positioned in front of Wheeling's net. With two goals and an assist, Newton earned a single game ECHL career-high with three points in his 22nd professional career game.

Trailing by two goals, Wheeling commanded play in the final period of regulation with 17 shots on net to Reading's two. Rookie forward Justin Addamo batted a rebound off of Maier's left pad into the back of Reading's net to bring the game within one goal, 4-3.

After allowing two power play goals in the second period, Reading's penalty kill unit killed off two penalties in the third period to preserve the one goal lead and home ice victory. The Nailers finished 2/4 on the power play while the Royals went 3/5 on the man advantage. Reading has scored a power play goal in four of their last five games.

The Royals begin a three-game road trip with two games against the Maine Mariners on Friday, November 11th at 7:15 p.m. and Saturday, November 12th at 6:00 p.m.The Royals close out the roadtrip in Worcester against the Railers on Wednesday, November 16th.

