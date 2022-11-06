Rush Fall to Steelheads, 5-0

November 6, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City RUSH batle the Idaho Steelheads

(Rapid City Rush) Rapid City RUSH batle the Idaho Steelheads(Rapid City Rush)

(BOISE, Idaho) - The Rapid City Rush allowed four goals in the third period and were shut out by the Idaho Steelheads 5-0, Saturday night at Idaho Central Arena.

The game was scoreless until the final minute of the second period when Idaho cracked through. Willie Knierim carried the puck toward the net and snuck a short side shot through Adam Carlson, giving Idaho a 1-0 lead.

That lead grew early in the third period, first when Ryan Dmowski struck during an Idaho power play. Zach Walker quickly followed with a snap shot from the right circle, pushing the lead to 3-0.

Idaho then got another one when Dmowski finished on a one-timer from the left circle. The Steelheads then extended the lead to 5-0 with another power play strike, a Matt Register slap shot from the top of the right circle that pushed the score to its 5-0 final.

Carlson made 27 saves on 32 shots and Idaho's Jake Kupsky stopped all 27 shots the Rush put on his net. Rapid City dropped its fourth straight contest and fell to 2-5-0-0 in the loss while Idaho improved to 6-1-0-0.

The Rush and Steelheads will meet again on Wednesday night for the first of three games next week in Rapid City. The two teams will also play on Friday, for Veteran's Appreciation Night, and Saturday on Wheel, Snipe, Celly Night featuring actor Terry Ryan from the Hulu series "Shoresy." Puck drop for each of those games is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 6, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.